background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
THURSDAY, February 09, 2023
nationthailand
Friday, January 27, 2023

Friday, January 27, 2023

FRIDAY, January 27, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Fri, Jan 27, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Myanmar Crisis
Myanmar opium cultivation has surged 33pc amid violence: UN report | AP for Borneo Bulletin 
 

Drug War Philippines
ICC resumes probe on PH’s drugs war | Inquirer
 

Education Asean
Southeast Asia rank: PH 2nd to worst in Grade 5 students’ reading, math skills | Inquirer
 

Diplomacy Japan-India
Former Japan PM Yoshihide Suga calls for deepening ties with India - The Japan News
 

Crime Japan
Mastermind of Robbery Ring in Japan Believed to be in Philippines - The Japan News

Kpop 
Blackpink’s Lisa earns 3 Guinness World Records - Korea Herald
 

Economy Pakistan
Opinion: The IMF as saviour? - Dawn
 

AI
Opinion: A conversation with ChatGPT | Inquirer 
 

Economy 
Global economy projected to grow 1.9% in 2023: UN report - China Daily
 

Economy Bangladesh
UN cuts Bangladesh’s growth forecast | The Daily Star

TAGS
ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
RELATED
nationthailand