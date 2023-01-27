Friday, January 27, 2023
ANN news highlights: Fri, Jan 27, 2023
Myanmar Crisis
Myanmar opium cultivation has surged 33pc amid violence: UN report | AP for Borneo Bulletin
Drug War Philippines
ICC resumes probe on PH’s drugs war | Inquirer
Education Asean
Southeast Asia rank: PH 2nd to worst in Grade 5 students’ reading, math skills | Inquirer
Diplomacy Japan-India
Former Japan PM Yoshihide Suga calls for deepening ties with India - The Japan News
Crime Japan
Mastermind of Robbery Ring in Japan Believed to be in Philippines - The Japan News
Kpop
Blackpink’s Lisa earns 3 Guinness World Records - Korea Herald
Economy Pakistan
Opinion: The IMF as saviour? - Dawn
AI
Opinion: A conversation with ChatGPT | Inquirer
Economy
Global economy projected to grow 1.9% in 2023: UN report - China Daily
Economy Bangladesh
UN cuts Bangladesh’s growth forecast | The Daily Star
Mineral Mongolia
South Korean telecommunications giant KT Corp signs deal on mineral resource supply from Mongolia- Korea Herald
Auto Japan
Koji Sato to Become Toyota President in April - AP for The Japan News
Finance HK
HK's financial market ready to take big leap in Year of Rabbit | China Daily
Logistics Vietnam
Hai Phong aims to become an international logistics centre - Vietnam News