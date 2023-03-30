Thursday, March 30, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Thur, Mar 30, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Taiwan I
Taiwan President Starts Sensitive U.S. Stopover; China Warns against Meetings - Reuters for The Japan News
Taiwan II
Mainland decries Taiwan leader's planned visit to US, vows countermeasures - China Daily
Tensions US-China
US bill called move to hamper China - World - China Daily
Boao forum I
'Asia can be a pacesetter for international cooperation' | China Daily
Boao forum II
Boao forum sends strong signal that China is back in business - Straits Times
Myanmar Crisis
Myanmar election body announces dissolution of 40 political parties including NLD and SNLD | Eleven Media
Climate Laos
Cabinet orders urgent action to tackle pollution as PM2.5 reaches unsafe level - Vientiane Times
Rights Philippines Indonesia
LGBTQIA+ rights: Indonesia improves, Philippines lags behind | Inquirer
Diplomacy Malaysia
Editorial: Anwar’s China visit: Taking bilateral ties to new highs - Sin Chew Daily
Farming Philippines
Editorial: Dwindling Filipino farmers | Inquirer
Tourism S Korea
Korea cuts tourist red tape, aims to triple visitors this year - Korea Herald
Hospitality Macao
Macao's hotel guest numbers soar 78.5% in Feb | China Daily
Economy Nepal
Slower economic growth expected this year, central bank governor says / Kathmandu Post
EV China
BYD’s net income jumps more than 400% as EV shift takes hold / Bloomberg for The Star
Auto Cambodia
Isuzu vehicle assembly plant inaugurated in K Speu | Phnom Penh Post
Fruit Vietnam
Durian to make breakthrough for Viet Nam's fruit exports - Vietnam News
Energy Bhutan
Bhutan and Bangladesh finalising electricity trade | Kuensel
Finance Pakistan-EU
Pakistan removed from EU’s High Risk Third Countries list - Dawn