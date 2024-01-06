India to grow at 6.2% in 2024 supported by manufacturing, services sectors: UN

In 2024, India is projected to grow at 6.2% supported by robust domestic demand and strong growth in the manufacturing and services sectors, the United Nations said.

The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2024 report further said the gross domestic product (GDP) in South Asia is projected to increase by 5.2% in 2024, driven by a robust expansion in India, which remains the fastest-growing large economy in the world.

Growth in India is projected to reach 6.2% in 2024, slightly lower than the 6.3% estimate for 2023, amid robust domestic demand and strong growth in the manufacturing and services sectors, the report said.

While speaking with the media, the Chief of the Global Economic Division Monitoring Branch, Economic Analysis and Policy Division (UN DESA), Hamid Rashid said the Indian economy again outperformed its peers, not just this year but the last few years.