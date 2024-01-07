Malaysia raids KL prostitution syndicate, apprehends Thai women

Immigration deputy director-general (Operation) Jafri Embok Taha said the raids on Friday night also busted the activities of a syndicate.

"We detained 48 foreign women - 32 Indonesians, 13 Thais and three Vietnamese - along with a man from Afghanistan,” he said.

Jafri added in a statement on Sunday that three local men were detained, saying that two were caretakers of the premises while a third was a transporter.