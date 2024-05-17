Infor’s new GenAI promises productivity boost for specific industries

The move comes at a time when organisations across all industries – from healthcare to manufacturing to distribution – are looking to technology to help them become more productive and alert in order to remain competitive, profitable, and compliant.

Speaking at the "Infor Velocity World Tour Singapore 2024" on Tuesday, Terry Smagh, its Asia Pacific and Japan senior vice president and general manager, explained that Infor GenAI uses customers' industry data and processes, along with Large Language Models, to increase productivity in the industries they serve. For example, assigning attributes automatically to products in distribution, and creating exception summaries for complex projects in industrial manufacturing, would eliminate unnecessary work that users do today.

Emphasising that Infor did not create or develop Gen AI, he said Infor GenAI is the company's modern solutions that builds on its core ERP expertise.

"By combining with the power of Gen AI, Infor's modern solutions from industry-leading ERPs to supply chain solutions with unique industry capabilities and insights give customers immediate power to leverage the right data and workflows to help realise more value more quickly," he said.

Speed is key but not everything

In an era of economic uncertainty and rapid change, Smagh highlighted the value of time, stating that no business would be willing to wait for months to successfully transform and implement one technology.

The faster a company transforms, the faster it can achieve its goal and remain at the forefront of the industry.