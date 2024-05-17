Somsak defends public health ministry’s stringent action on drug possession

He explained that the committee had decided to reduce the quantity of amphetamine drugs that a suspect could possess to no more than one tablet or 100 milligrams, compared to the previous rule of not more than five tablets or 500 milligrams.

Methamphetamine in the shape of flake, powder or crystal has been reduced to no more than 20 milligrams compared to the previous not more than 100 milligrams.

The ministry had opened hearings from the public sector, government and private agencies via its website for 15 days before proposing the revised regulations to the Cabinet for consideration, he added.