Somsak defends public health ministry’s stringent action on drug possession

He was reacting after the ministry committee approved lowering the minimum quantity of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances a person could possess to face investigation under its ministerial regulation.
The move aims to mitigate the impact on society and close a loophole that enabled drug dealers to escape legal prosecution for possessing drugs for sale instead of consumption, he said.
He explained that the committee had decided to reduce the quantity of amphetamine drugs that a suspect could possess to no more than one tablet or 100 milligrams, compared to the previous rule of not more than five tablets or 500 milligrams.
Methamphetamine in the shape of flake, powder or crystal has been reduced to no more than 20 milligrams compared to the previous not more than 100 milligrams.
The ministry had opened hearings from the public sector, government and private agencies via its website for 15 days before proposing the revised regulations to the Cabinet for consideration, he added.
Somsak stressed that possessing only one tablet of a narcotic drug would be considered an offence as officials have to further investigate, search for the dealers and manufacturers involved in the drug sales.
“Hence, any suspect who possesses even one piece of a drug needs to be investigated,” he said, adding that representatives from relevant ministries were ready to observe drug sales in their communities.