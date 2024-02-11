Singapore's nursing strength bolstered with 5,600 recruits

Speaking on Feb 10 during a visit to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), on the first day of Chinese New Year celebrations, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the number recruited exceeded the target announced earlier.

“We are always short of healthcare manpower. So last year, we set ourselves a target to recruit 4,000 nurses, in private as well as public healthcare systems, to first replenish those we lost during Covid-19 and, at the same time, expand our workforce further,” said Ong.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in January that the number of nurses registered in 2023 surpassed the figure seen in the previous year when 3,400 new nurses were registered.

There were 43,772 nurses and registered midwives in Singapore in 2022, including 36,995 registered nurses.

The ministry announced in 2022 the need for intensified local and overseas recruitment to make up for nurses who left the country or the profession during the Covid-19 pandemic, and to meet the growing healthcare needs of Singapore’s ageing population.

The Republic experienced a higher attrition rate of foreign nurses in 2021 and 2022, as borders reopened and the global competition for healthcare professionals intensified.