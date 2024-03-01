Yoon, Zuckerberg discuss AI, digital ecosystem in Seoul

The presidential office confirmed that Yoon and Zuckerberg met at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu earlier in the day. During the 30-minute meeting, they shared visions for creating an AI digital ecosystem and ways to strengthen cooperation between Meta and Korean firms, as well as the need for Meta to play an active role as a global platform for creating a "trustworthy digital society," in the words of the presidential office.

Sung Tae-yoon, presidential chief of staff for policy, told reporters the president stressed to the US tech giant chief that Korea could be an “excellent platform” for applying Meta’s AI since it has a diverse portfolio of smart home appliances, wearable devices and smart cars that are recognized for their high technology and quality globally.

“As AI competition has intensified in the global market and global big tech companies are putting their lives at risk to secure AI semiconductors, the president asked (Zuckerberg) to cooperate closely with Korean companies that are among the world's most competitive, including the world’s No. 1 and 2 players in memory that is essential for AI systems,” Sung said.

Yoon also expressed his intention to actively support cooperation between Korean companies and the US at the government level, if necessary, saying that a close supply chain cooperation system has been established between the two countries' governments.