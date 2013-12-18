THAI gets nod to offer |in-flight Wi-Fi
THE TELECOM committee of the National Broadcasting and Tele-communications Commission (NBTC) yesterday approved Thai Airways International's request for a telecom licence to offer in-flight Wi-Fi service.
Korkij Danchaivachit, NBTC deputy secretary-general, said the carrier would be allowed to set up a Type-1 cabin wireless LAN unit using the 2.4-gigahertz spectrum for the service.
A Type-1 licence is meant for an applicant without its own network, while 2.4GHz is the unlicensed band the watchdog has allocated for providing commercial Wi-Fi service.
According to THAI’s application, it wants to provide the service on 17 aircraft including six Airbus 380-800s and seven Airbus A300-300s. An NBTC panel recently concluded that THAI could provide data services via its Wi-Fi technology.