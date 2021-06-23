SET dips further below 1,600 amid foreign fund outflows

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Tuesday would move between 1,590 and 1,610 points after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was in no hurry to hike the interest rate, and the oil price continued to rise.
However, foreign fund outflows would pressure the index, it said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were RATCH, RCL, GUNKUL, KBANK, PTT, CPALL, TTA, RBF, 7UP and AOT.
Other Asian indices were on the rise except in Japan:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,874.89, down 9.24 points or 0.032 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,566.22, up 8.81 points or 0.25 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,843.83, up 147.54 points or 1.00 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 28,817.07, up 507.31 points or 1.79 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,276.19, up 12.31 points or 0.38 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,336.71, up 261.16 points or 1.53 per cent.
Published : June 23, 2021
