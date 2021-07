SET dips further below 1,600 amid foreign fund outflows

Other Asian indices were on the rise except in Japan:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,874.89, down 9.24 points or 0.032 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,566.22, up 8.81 points or 0.25 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,843.83, up 147.54 points or 1.00 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 28,817.07, up 507.31 points or 1.79 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,276.19, up 12.31 points or 0.38 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,336.71, up 261.16 points or 1.53 per cent.