United Airlines bets on a pandemic recovery with order that includes 200 Boeing Max jets

The order is a boost for Boeing's 737 Max aircraft and the largest since the Federal Aviation Administration certified they were safe after they were grounded following fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. At the end of March, Southwest Airlines announced it would order 100 Max jets.

With its latest order, United expects to add more than 500 new aircraft to its fleet in the coming years, with 40 expected to arrive in 2022; 138 in 2023 and as many as 350 in 2024. While airlines have struggled during the pandemic, passenger counts have risen significantly in recent weeks as coronavirus caseloads fall and Americans spend more time traveling.

United CEO Scott Kirby said terms of Tuesday's deal are confidential, but noted the airline paid less than the list price. Reuters reported that such a deal would be worth $33 billion using the most recent published list prices. United said the 270 new planes, when acquired, have the potential to create 25,000 new jobs, including as many as 5,000 at the airline's hub in Newark and up to 3,000 at Dulles International Airport.

The company said the planes are part of its push, dubbed United Next, to provide updated interiors, seat-back entertainment, faster WiFi, larger overhead bins and more premium seats for customers willing to pay extra for more space. Existing narrow-body jets in United's fleet will be retrofitted with the same amenities.