Airline industry to weigh goal of net-zero emissions by 2050

The International Air Transport Association will ask carriers to adopt the target at its annual meeting in Boston in October, Willie Walsh, its director general, said in an interview Thursday.

While airlines including British Airways owner IAG, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines Holding have all made net-zero commitments, IATA hasn't updated its own target since 2009. At that time, airlines pledged to cut CO2 output 50% by mid-century, compared with 2005 levels. But emissions have surged since then, driven by a boom in air travel that was only cut short last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm very confident that the industry will align with the changed goals," Walsh said. "But we do have to go through the formal process."

Aviation has come under a harsher spotlight as industries such as automotive manufacturing make strides toward cutting emissions in line with goals set by the Paris Agreement. Before the pandemic, so-called flight-shaming prompted movements to limit air travel and switch to trains, for example.

Walsh argues that while there's little that carriers can do on their own, there's a credible path if governments, oil companies and planemakers pitch in to do their share.

"It's unacceptable that others in the wider aviation industry just look to airlines to write the big check," he said. "We don't build the aircraft or produce the fuel or run the air traffic services."