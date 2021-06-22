Civil Aviation Authority readies measures for reopening Phuket

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, who chaired the CAA meeting, said: “If the scheme turns out to be a success, similar schemes would be implemented in nine tourism provinces while the full reopening of the country will start within 120 days.”

“It is estimated that until the end of the year, the aviation industry will see a total of 1.4 million international passengers, up about 10 times the estimate for July.”

To prepare for the increasing number of visitors, the CAA has ordered airports to arrange flight slots accordingly.

“Phuket Airport has finished arranging flight slots for summer 2021 -- from July 1 to October 30 -- with 134 flights per day being allotted from the total airport capacity of 480 flights per day, or about 28 per cent,” said Saksayam.

“When the country fully opens, we expect to increase the slot to 320 flights per day to welcome foreign visitors, most of whom would be from the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.”

The CAA estimated that total flights (both domestic and international) in July would increase from June’s estimated 5,698 to 13,354, with passengers increasing from 79,226 to 146,448.