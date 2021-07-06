Digital Justice: Solution to Inequalities in the New Normal

Digital Justice: Judicial Process That Respects Diversity, Pursues Inclusivity in COVID-19 Age

Dr. Kiratipong Naewmalee, a senior researcher at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) who studied mechanisms of the Justice Fund, said people with insufficient financial resources are the most likely to have difficulty accessing Thailand’s judicial process. Relevant authorities, after all, could not provide complete assistance in the face of legal constraints. For example, the Justice Fund can only help once the case has gone to court and only if applicants meet certain criteria. The criteria for eligibility are also not very clear. Dr. Kiratipong believes such problems lead to unequal access to Thailand’s judicial system despite the fact that every legal state must guarantee its people’s rights and liberties. The accused should always be presumed innocent and have equal access to the judicial process.

The Justice Ministry set up the Office of Justice Affairs in 2006 to promote equality and deliver assistance to the poor. Its key missions are:

• Providing financial assistance to people requiring access to the legal process;

• Requesting temporary release of accused persons/defendants;

• Helping victims of human-rights violations who have been detained longer than required by law or scapegoats whose cases have been dismissed in court; and

• Providing legal knowledge to the public.

However, Dr. Kiratipong pointed out that “the Office of Justice Affairs has not been able to address requests filed by several people” due to legal constraints and criteria that need more legal interpretation. He recommended that the Justice Fund explore solutions to the following problems:

(1) Assistance with legal procedure is still restricted to people whose cases have already entered the legal system, thus making it impossible for poor people to seek any legal help before that stage;

(2) Lack of clear guidelines on helping secure temporary release or bail for defendants during trial. Currently, the basic criteria focus on whether the accused tends to flee or commit crimes that disrupt the peace. Owing to this, accused persons in border areas or those implicated in narcotics cases usually do not receive assistance.

(3) To date, the Justice Fund has not delivered assistance to any victim of human-right violations, as no request has been approved due to problems with legal interpretation. Based on current criteria, only persons subject to persecution by state officials or those suffering at the hands of unauthorized state officials can seek help.

(4) Because, under the current framework, only projects from central agencies get support in distributing legal knowledge to people, approved projects lack diversity.

In response to these recommendations, the Office of Justice Affairs plans to improve relevant laws to accommodate more people’s access to the Justice Fund.

As the COVID-19 outbreak has significantly limited access to the fund, the Office of Justice Affairs is developing digital systems, including mobile applications, to deliver services. The office has also set up a Digital Exchange Center and acquired Big Data for the fund.

These developments aim to help streamline the work process, remove the need for people and officials to travel, and decentralize the process to grant everybody convenient access to the justice system in a sustainable and equal manner.

“To reduce inequalities in the judicial process during the new-normal period, the first thing to do is to educate people about the role of the Justice Fund. The Justice Fund should also expand its scope of work. For instance, it should recruit lawyers specializing in different fields, so they can deliver legal assistance or facilitate mediation before legal battles escalate,” Dr. Kiratipong said.