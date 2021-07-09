SET rises despite partial lockdown in Thailand

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,940.42, down 177.61 points or 0.63 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,524.09, down 1.42 points or 0.040 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,844.36, down 38.55 points or 0.26 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,344.54, up 191.41 points or 0.70 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 27,344.54, up 191.41 points or 0.70 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,661.48, down 204.61 points or 1.15 per cent.