SET rises despite partial lockdown in Thailand

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Friday would fall to between 1,530 and 1,535 points amid surging Covid-19 caseloads in many countries that are slowing global economic recovery.
It said the index would also be pressured by Thailand's move to impose a partial lockdown in Greater Bangkok to deal with rising Covid-19 cases.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, GUNKUL, PTT, SCB, BBL, TU, CPF, CPALL, AOT and BDMS.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,940.42, down 177.61 points or 0.63 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,524.09, down 1.42 points or 0.040 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,844.36, down 38.55 points or 0.26 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,344.54, up 191.41 points or 0.70 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 27,344.54, up 191.41 points or 0.70 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,661.48, down 204.61 points or 1.15 per cent.
Published : July 09, 2021
