Covid crisis and lockdown fears drag SET down

The SET Index had closed at 1,543.67 on Thursday, down 32.93 points from Wednesday, or 2.09 per cent.

Transactions on Thursday totalled THB110.95 billion with an index high of 1,567.33 and a low of 1,540.56.

Krungsri Securities predicted that the SET Index on Friday would fall to between 1,530 and 1,535 points due to uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak in several countries that has caused an impact on the global economic recovery.

It said the news of Thailand's move to impose semi-lockdown measures in the Greater Bangkok to deal with rising Covid-19 cases would pressure the index.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said it would consider the measures at an emergency meeting on Friday.