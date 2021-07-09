Saturday, July 17, 2021

Covid crisis and lockdown fears drag SET down

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index fell by 2.97 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 1,540.70 on Friday morning.

The SET Index had closed at 1,543.67 on Thursday, down 32.93 points from Wednesday, or 2.09 per cent.

Transactions on Thursday totalled THB110.95 billion with an index high of 1,567.33 and a low of 1,540.56.

Krungsri Securities predicted that the SET Index on Friday would fall to between 1,530 and 1,535 points due to uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak in several countries that has caused an impact on the global economic recovery.

It said the news of Thailand's move to impose semi-lockdown measures in the Greater Bangkok to deal with rising Covid-19 cases would pressure the index.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said it would consider the measures at an emergency meeting on Friday.

Krungsri Securities recommended that investors buy:

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, ASIAN and EPG, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPRO, GLOBAL, BEM, CKP, CBG, ICHI and GPSC, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

Published : July 09, 2021

By : The Nation

