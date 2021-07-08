SET dives more than 2% as semi-lockdown looms in Thailand

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Thursday would drop to between 1,565 and 1,570 points due to the falling oil price and moves for a partial lockdown in Thailand after health authorities warned Covid-19 cases could soar to 10,000 per day next week.

Thailand recorded a new high of 7,058 new cases and 75 deaths on Thursday in a third-wave outbreak driven by the super-transmissible Delta variant.

Also pressuring the SET Index is the outflow of foreign funds in line with the weakening baht, Krungsri Securities said.