Asian exporters show recovery still has legs amid virus fears

Exports out of Japan, the world's third-largest economy, jumped 49% in June from the dismal level of a year earlier, while the value of Korea's overseas shipments in the first three weeks of July gained by a third.

While both figures point to a peaking of gains compared with last year's very weak performance amid the pandemic crisis, exports continued to gain on a month-over-month basis, an indication that the recovery in global trade still has legs. Japan's shipments were up nearly 10% from two years earlier, the biggest gain from 2019 this year.

Still, economists cautioned that monthly export gains were also close to plateauing and would be offering less help to global growth in the second half of the year, with the impact of virus variants still difficult to fully assess.

"The recovery in the global economy is starting to look more like a swoosh than a V," said Cho Chuel, an analyst at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade. "The virus variants will weigh on global commerce and temper the views of optimists who had raised their growth forecasts until recently."

The Japanese and Korean data showed that exports to China and shipments of cars and semiconductors continue to pile up gains. China already released figures showing its exports increased 32% in June, a slight acceleration from the previous month.

Continued growth in China, the region's economic mothership, will be necessary to keep fueling the recovery. Second-quarter growth data suggest Beijing can meet its growth target of more than 6% for the year, and continue to drive global demand for commodities and industrial goods.

"Markets have started to get jittery over concerns of further outbreaks, but the economic data isn't showing a lot of impact from people refraining from activity," said economist Hiroaki Muto at Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. "The hard data from June shows the recovery is holding up."