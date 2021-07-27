Tuesday, July 27, 2021

SET in wait and watch for domestic Covid situation, Fed meeting

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 0.62 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 1,545.72 on Tuesday morning.

The SET Index closed at 1,545.10 on Friday, down 7.26 points or 0.47 per cent. Transactions totalled THB59.50 billion with an index high of 1,553.25 and a low of 1,540.35.

The index on Monday was closed for substitution for Asalha Puja Day.

Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,535 and 1,555 points despite the rise in regional indices after oil price has risen to over US$71 per barrel.

It forecast uncertainty that higher domestic Covid-19 cases would pressure economic recovery and the index, while investors would delay their investment to follow the Federal Open Market Committee session on July 27-28.

It recommended that investors buy:

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, ASIAN and EPG, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, BEM, CKP, CBG, OSP, ICHI, GPSC, BEC, GUNKUL, JWD, WICE, SONIC and NER, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

