Habitat for Humanity to hold Asia-Pacific Housing Forum in Thailand for the third time

Habitat for Humanity announced today that the eighth Asia-Pacific Housing Forum with the theme, "Building forward better for inclusive housing", will be held in Bangkok from December 7 to 9. This will be the third time that the affordable housing forum will be held in Thailand. The strategic location of the country, presence of a strong and vibrant international development community in Bangkok, and Habitat for Humanity's 23-year history of building homes in Thailand, were the key considerations for the choice of venue for the biennial event.

"The focus for this year's Asia-Pacific Housing Forum centers on how affordable and sustainable housing solutions can bring an inclusive future for vulnerable and low-income families through greener, safer, and more resilient approaches," said Luis Noda, area vice president of Habitat for Humanity in the Asia-Pacific region.

Globally, the health and economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the housing crisis and made clear how crucial having safe, secure, and adequate housing is to one's health, wellbeing, and even survival.

Around the world, approximately 1.6 billion people live without adequate shelter. In the Asia-Pacific region, an estimated one-third of urban dwellers live in slums or slum-like conditions. In Thailand, for instance, the slum and squatter population has continued to increase, with a majority of them in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region. The nation's urban population is approximately 35.29 million in 2019 (Statista.com). From 2018 to 2019, the poverty rate dropped to 6.2%, according to the World Bank. However, in 2020, the poverty rate increased to 8.8% due to the effects brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.