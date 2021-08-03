‘Banthoon Lamsam’ recognized as Asian financial industry leader

The award is based on a selection of the most accomplished veterans of the Asian financial and banking industry. They must possess a concise long-term vision that has paved the way for their organizations to become more stable and sustainable in a concrete manner. Additionally, they have fine-tuned related business strategies and promoted a collaborative management approach in helping steer their organizations towards the right direction in a unified manner.

This prestigious award recognizes the leaders that have risen above their peers while also having distinguished reputations, skills and achievements. This award is also bestowed upon those leaders who have raised the bar for success in the financial services industry. Previous recipients of this award have made considerable contributions to establishing their organizations, and even creating an entire industry in their home country in some cases.

The Asian Banker journal bestows this award upon individuals who have not only reshaped the institutions that they work for, but also engendered important changes within the financial services industry in their respective countries and regions. Hence, they are considered outstanding figures based on their lifetime contributions and leadership. Such recipients are also distinguished by traits such as humility, integrity of the highest order, impressive accomplishments in the industry, and an uncanny common sense that is increasingly overlooked in business today. Their accomplishments are well-regarded by both friends and market rivals alike.

Those who have won this recognition in the past are financial services leaders in various Asian countries, including Dr. Zhou Xiaochuan, former Governor of People’s Bank of China; Dr. Zeti Akhtar Aziz, former Governor of Bank Negara Malaysia; Mr. Amando M. Tetangco Jr., former Governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; and Mr. Liu Mingkang, former Chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission.

The Council of Advisors of the Leadership Achievement Awards observed that Mr. Banthoon has displayed visionary and strategic leadership during his enduring and illustrious 40-year career at KBank, which is a significant hallmark in the Thai banking industry. Throughout Mr. Banthoon’s tenure at the helm of KBank, it has been transformed into an exemplary organization which has gained wide acceptance and recognition, and has proven able to navigate a series of crises and challenges. KBank continues to deliver strong performance, while embracing corporate social responsibility and good corporate governance. Mr. Banthoon’s leadership has steered KBank on its path towards becoming a world-class Bank of Sustainability.