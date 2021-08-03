SET bucks expectations with 1% rise

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the SET Index today to fluctuate between 1,515 and 1,535 points. Market conditions indicated negative sentiment from a weakening crude oil price and disappointing July figures for the US and Chinese manufacturing sectors.

The extension of Thailand’s partial lockdown for another month in the Dark Red zone and expansion of the zone to 29 provinces are adding to negative sentiment, Krungsri Securities said.

However, it expected mass buy-ups of shares in the export sector and improved second-quarter corporate results to support a rebound of the index.