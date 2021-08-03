SET bucks expectations with 1% rise

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the SET Index today to fluctuate between 1,515 and 1,535 points. Market conditions indicated negative sentiment from a weakening crude oil price and disappointing July figures for the US and Chinese manufacturing sectors.
The extension of Thailand’s partial lockdown for another month in the Dark Red zone and expansion of the zone to 29 provinces are adding to negative sentiment, Krungsri Securities said.
However, it expected mass buy-ups of shares in the export sector and improved second-quarter corporate results to support a rebound of the index.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, ADVANC, SCB, PTT, BANPU, DTAC, RCL, BCH, BBL and GUNKUL.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,641.83, down 139.19 points or 0.50 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,447.99, down 16.29 points or 0.47 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,736.92, down 61.24 points or 0.41 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,194.82, down 40.98 points or 0.16 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,237.14, up 14.10 points or 0.44 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,553.76, up 50.48 points or 0.29 per cent.
Published : August 03, 2021
By : The Nation
