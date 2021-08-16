Gold price sees big jump in Thai, Hong Kong markets on back of Comex surge

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.32am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,950 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,050, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,439.60 and THB28,550, respectively.



At close on Friday, buying price of a gold bar was THB27,650 per baht weight and selling price THB27,750, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,151.56 and THB28,250, respectively.



Spot gold price on Monday morning was around US$1,780 (THB59,430) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday shot up by $26.40 to $1,778.20 due to support for buying gold as a safe-haven asset after the US revealed that the Michigan University Consumer Confidence Index survey had dropped lower than expectation.