Gold sees marginal increase in price

At 9.22am, buying price of a gold bar was THB27,450 per baht weight and selling price THB27,550, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,954.88 and THB28,050, respectively.

At 10.51am, the buying price of a gold bar had increased to THB27,500 and selling price to THB27,600.

The buying price of gold ornaments went up to 26,999.96 and selling price to 28,100.