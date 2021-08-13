Friday, August 13, 2021

business

Gold sees marginal increase in price

The price of gold rose by THB50 in late morning trade on Friday from the opening price, the Gold Traders Association reported.

At 9.22am, buying price of a gold bar was THB27,450 per baht weight and selling price THB27,550, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,954.88 and THB28,050, respectively.

At 10.51am, the buying price of a gold bar had increased to THB27,500 and selling price to THB27,600.

The buying price of gold ornaments went up to 26,999.96 and selling price to 28,100.

Published : August 13, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
