Slew of negative factors drag SET down

The SET Index closed at 1,528.32 on Friday, down 4.39 points or 0.29 per cent. Transactions totalled THB82.02 billion with an index high of 1,541.08 and a low of 1,525.51.

Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Monday would fall to between 1,515 and 1,520 points as many negative sentiments were pressuring the index.

Foreign funds are likely to flow out due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, both domestic and overseas, the ongoing anti-government protests and the weakening baht, Krungsri Securities said.