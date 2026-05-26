Siam Square One seeks to make ‘See you at Siam’ meaningful again with experience-led retail push

Global experience shops become key driver

One of the clearest signs of Siam Square One’s repositioning is the arrival of global flagship stores and experience shops, which are designed to offer more than standard retail transactions.

PMCU is using these stores to add fresh energy to the area and to turn Siam Square One into a space where consumers can interact with brands, test products and take part in lifestyle activities.

A major highlight is ASICS, which has opened its latest store at Siam Square One. The branch has been positioned as an Experience Shop for sport and active lifestyle consumers, rather than merely a footwear outlet.

The store brings together shoes for a wide range of sports, including running, tennis, badminton and pickleball. It also features a Sportstyle zone where customers can scan their feet and take running tests to analyse weight distribution before selecting shoes that suit them.

ASICS has also introduced the special GEL-KAYANO 12.1 collection in collaboration with Lapstone & Hammer, a well-known retailer from Philadelphia. The collection reinterprets an iconic 2000s silhouette with a modern street-fashion influence.

FUJIFILM strengthens community-led retail concept

Another major addition is FUJIFILM House of Photography, the first experience shop of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Located across more than two floors in the heart of Siam, the space has been designed not only as a store for cameras and photography equipment, but also as a community space for photography enthusiasts.

Inside, visitors can test new cameras and lenses, use a photo studio, join workshops and attend photography classes. The concept reflects the growing role of retail stores as places where customers spend time, exchange ideas and build connections with brands.

The arrival of FUJIFILM House of Photography supports PMCU’s wider ambition to make Siam Square One a destination for experience, creativity and community, rather than just a shopping complex.

Lifestyle brands add energy to Siam Square One

Siam Square One is also strengthening its lifestyle and fashion mix with brands that appeal to younger and urban consumers.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen, the Danish lifestyle brand, has added a playful retail element through colourful designs, creative everyday items and lifestyle products popular with younger shoppers worldwide.

Meanwhile, Skechers is preparing to revamp its branch into a World of Sport concept to serve urban consumers interested in both fashion and exercise.

Other key brands at Siam Square One include the Crocs Experience Store, the largest Crocs branch in Thailand, featuring the widest range of Jibbitz shoe charms; adidas; Onitsuka Tiger; and EVEANDBOY, which operates a branch covering more than 1,500 square metres.

The EVEANDBOY store brings together perfumes, make-up and skincare products from more than 1,000 brands, with over 80,000 items available. Japanese fashion and lifestyle brand niko and ... has also opened its first branch in Thailand at Siam Square One.

Food becomes central to post-work urban lifestyle

Beyond fashion and lifestyle retail, Siam Square One is placing stronger emphasis on becoming a food destination, as eating out after work has become a key behaviour among urban consumers.

The development remains a popular landmark for all-you-can-eat dining and well-known restaurants in central Bangkok, offering a wide range of grilled food, shabu, Korean, Japanese and Thai cuisine, as well as cafés.

Its restaurant mix includes Kouen Premium Buffet, Nak La Moo Kratha, ChaEn Matcha, Jageumseong, TenTen four-colour shabu, Mee Onsen, Hongdae, Ohkajhu, White Flower Kitchen, KIN DONBURI, Tum Factory and Tajimaya Thailand, among others.

New Korean and Japanese dining brands to boost footfall

Siam Square One is also adding new dining options to strengthen its appeal among food-focused consumers.

One new highlight is YEONDU, a Korean restaurant brand that has been gaining attention among foodies. The restaurant offers Korean dishes with rich flavours, quality ingredients and seasoning designed to suit Thai tastes, covering grilled items, Korean soups and homestyle dishes.

Its modern, photo-friendly atmosphere is expected to help attract younger diners and social media users looking for new food destinations in the Siam area.

Well-known Japanese restaurant brands Sushiro and HAMA-SUSHI are also preparing to open soon, while Sizzler is set to launch under a new concept, adding further variety to the dining and lifestyle experience at Siam Square One.

Siam Square One positions itself beyond retail

Through its mix of global experience stores, lifestyle brands, community spaces and dining options, Siam Square One is seeking to reinforce its image as a meeting point in the heart of Bangkok.

The strategy reflects the changing role of retail property, where success increasingly depends on creating reasons for people to visit, stay longer and return regularly.

For PMCU, the goal is clear: to bring Siam Square back into the everyday language of city life and make “See you at Siam” not just a memory, but a renewed urban lifestyle experience.