Energy consumption up by 2.8% in first half, but only 0.1% rise projected for full year

The EPPO expects energy consumption to rise only 0.1 per cent in 2021, based on the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC)’s projection of 0.7-1.2 per cent economic growth this year.

The NESDC expects the Dubai crude oil price to range from US$62-72 per barrel in 2021.

The EPPO forecasts that use of natural gas and coal/lignite will increase by 3.5 and 1.8 per cent respectively this year.

Hydropower and imported electricity is expected to increase by 11.7 per cent while oil consumption is expected to drop 5.5 per cent due to the extension of lockdown measures. Household LPG consumption is expected to increase by 0.9 per cent. Energy use is expected to rise by 5.3 per cent in the industrial sector and 11.5 per cent as raw material in the petrochemical industry. Natural gas consumption is expected to increase by 3.5 per cent this year. Meanwhile, the transport sector is projected to see a 24 per cent drop in energy consumption while electricity use is forecast to fall slightly by 0.4 per cent.