Monday, August 16, 2021

business

Energy consumption up by 2.8% in first half, but only 0.1% rise projected for full year

Thailand’s primary energy consumption rose 2.8 per cent in the first six months of 2021, the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) reported on Monday.

Consumption of natural gas, lignite, hydropower and imported electricity increased as the global economy began to recover. However, oil us fell in the first half of the year due to lockdowns, travel restrictions and work-from-home measures which hit the transport sector.

 

The EPPO expects energy consumption to rise only 0.1 per cent in 2021, based on the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC)’s projection of 0.7-1.2 per cent economic growth this year.

The NESDC expects the Dubai crude oil price to range from US$62-72 per barrel in 2021.

The EPPO forecasts that use of natural gas and coal/lignite will increase by 3.5 and 1.8 per cent respectively this year.

Hydropower and imported electricity is expected to increase by 11.7 per cent while oil consumption is expected to drop 5.5 per cent due to the extension of lockdown measures. Household LPG consumption is expected to increase by 0.9 per cent. Energy use is expected to rise by 5.3 per cent in the industrial sector and 11.5 per cent as raw material in the petrochemical industry. Natural gas consumption is expected to increase by 3.5 per cent this year. Meanwhile, the transport sector is projected to see a 24 per cent drop in energy consumption while electricity use is forecast to fall slightly by 0.4 per cent.

Published : August 16, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

THAI Announces Six-Month Operational Performance Results for 2021 during its Business Rehabilitation

Published : August 16, 2021

NESDC sees limited, gradual growth in Thai economy this year

Published : August 16, 2021

Thai stocks defy downward Asian trend with slight rise

Published : August 16, 2021

Thai Vietjet to open new and resume four Domestic Cross-regional Routes from just THB0

Published : August 16, 2021

Latest News

ChulaCov19 generates similar level of immunity as Pfizer, say researchers

Published : August 16, 2021

GPO’s inactivated vaccine enters 2nd human trial after strong results

Published : August 16, 2021

THAI Announces Six-Month Operational Performance Results for 2021 during its Business Rehabilitation

Published : August 16, 2021

NESDC sees limited, gradual growth in Thai economy this year

Published : August 16, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.