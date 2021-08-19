Refineries opt for advanced technologies to address global warming issue

Vichan Tangkengsirisin, Asia Pacific Commercial Director, Dow Industrial Solutions, said in the webinar that world population are awakening to climate change crisis. Many countries are attempting to succeed carbon neutral target and aiming for net zero emission of GHG in 2050, in order to achieve the goal of the Paris Agreement that limit global temperature increase to well below 2 degrees Celsius, while pursuing efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees. Considering that GHGs are emitted from combustion of fossil fuels such as oil and coal, global trend is now lowering reliance on fossil fuels and moving to clean energy. However, the transition is still going on and relying on fossil fuels which can’t be cut off immediately. The answer to this situation is finding out “how to use energy efficiently and reduce GHG emission at the same time”

Vichan has also pointed out to six current trends in the refinery industry those are: 1. Improving asset utilization rate to resolve bottle neck in the operations; 2. The number of quality crude oil sources has declined. Therefore, refinery plants turn to use crude oil from sources that have more sulfur content. 3. More stringent sulfur specification in refinery products such as the marine fuels required by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). 4. Tightened sulfur dioxide emission standard 5. Having sustainability target that involves lower emission of sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide. 6. Reduction of energy consumption.

“What refineries are looking for now is the proven, reliable and affordable technology that will help to improve operation efficiency through reducing energy consumption as much as possible, minimizing unplanned shutdown or turnaround, lessening corrosion, providing longer equipment operational lifecycle, extending catalyst life and environmental protection will absolutely be improved consistently. Meanwhile, these all advantages have to come with no large additional capital investment needed.”