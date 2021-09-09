SET down as investors wait on Europe QE decision

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected Thursday’s index to fluctuate between 1,630 and 1,650 points due to a lack of fresh positive sentiment.

It also forecast slow trading as investors waited to see whether the European Central Bank would reduce its €80-billion monthly quantitative easing programme at its meeting on Thursday.

With higher inflationary pressure affecting fund flows, investors were advised to focus on high-profile stocks, said Krungsri Securities.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were ADVANC, KBANK, INTUCH, CPALL, GULF, U, PTT, AOT, BANPU and LHFG.