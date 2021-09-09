SET down as investors wait on Europe QE decision

View
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected Thursday’s index to fluctuate between 1,630 and 1,650 points due to a lack of fresh positive sentiment.
It also forecast slow trading as investors waited to see whether the European Central Bank would reduce its €80-billion monthly quantitative easing programme at its meeting on Thursday.
With higher inflationary pressure affecting fund flows, investors were advised to focus on high-profile stocks, said Krungsri Securities.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were ADVANC, KBANK, INTUCH, CPALL, GULF, U, PTT, AOT, BANPU and LHFG.
Related news:
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 30,008.19, down 173.02 points or 0.57 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,693.13, up 17.94 points or 0.49 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,698.53, up 10.45 points or 0.07 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,716.00, down 604.93 points or 2.30 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,114.70, down 48.29 points or 1.53 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,304.33, up 33.84 points or 0.20 per cent.
Published : September 09, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021