SET Index falls in opening trade

Investors were expected to go slow on trading to follow Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting to see whether the bank would reduce its quantitative easing, which works out to €80 billion per month.

“After higher inflationary pressures, which will affect fund flows, it is advised that focus should be placed on investing in stocks which are in the news,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommended selective buying of the following companies' shares as an investment strategy:

AOT, KBank, BBL, CPN, CRC, HMPro, AAV, BA, Mint, Amata and WHA, which would benefit from the country’s reopening.

Hana, KCE, TU, CPF, GFPT, Asian, EPG, NER, Sun and APure, which would benefit from the depreciation of the baht.

The SET Index closed at 1,640.45 on Wednesday, up 4 points or 0.24 per cent. Transactions totalled THB89.92 billion with an index high of 1,641.29 and a low of 1,627.17 as the SET bounced back after sliding almost 1 per cent in the first two days of the week.