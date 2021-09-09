Monday, September 13, 2021

SET Index falls in opening trade

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index fell by 0.12 points or 0.01 per cent to 1,640.33 on Thursday morning. Krungsri Securities expected the index to swing around 1,630-1,650 points on Thursday due to a lack of fresh factors.

Investors were expected to go slow on trading to follow Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting to see whether the bank would reduce its quantitative easing, which works out to €80 billion per month.

 

“After higher inflationary pressures, which will affect fund flows, it is advised that focus should be placed on investing in stocks which are in the news,” Krungsri Securities said.

 

It recommended selective buying of the following companies' shares as an investment strategy:

  • AOT, KBank, BBL, CPN, CRC, HMPro, AAV, BA, Mint, Amata and WHA, which would benefit from the country’s reopening.
  • Hana, KCE, TU, CPF, GFPT, Asian, EPG, NER, Sun and APure, which would benefit from the depreciation of the baht.

 

The SET Index closed at 1,640.45 on Wednesday, up 4 points or 0.24 per cent. Transactions totalled THB89.92 billion with an index high of 1,641.29 and a low of 1,627.17 as the SET bounced back after sliding almost 1 per cent in the first two days of the week.

