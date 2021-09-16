Saha Group lays the foundation stone of KingBridge Tower

Saha Capital Tower Co., Ltd., a company within Saha Group, has performed a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the construction of KingBridge Tower, a new iconic commercial office building on Rama III Road under the concept ‘The Spirit of Synergy’ that will focus on quality of life and blend state-of-the-art smart technology and innovation with green space.
The ceremony was presided over by Boonsithi Chokwatana, Chairman of Saha Group, accompanied by Vichai Kulsomphob, President and CEO of Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Plc., and other executives.
Upon completion, KingBridge Tower will become the tallest office building in Thailand, consisting of office spaces, co-working spaces, meeting rooms, healthy canteen, vertical garden, running tracks and rooftop restaurant. The smart building is designed by Architects 49 Limited and constructed by Thai Obayashi Corporation Limited. Construction has begun and is expected to be completed in 2024.
Mr. Vichai Kulsomphob, President and CEO of Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Plc., and Managing Director of Saha Capital Tower Co., Ltd., said “Saha Capital Tower, as one of the companies under Saha Group, is committed to operating a business that is responsible to the society, people and environment. The KingBridge Tower is designed with the concept ‘The Spirit of Synergy’ as we believe synergy from working and spending time together can yield positive results, which, in turn, will stimulate growth of our businesses, organization and the overall society.”
“This concept is present in all design elements of the KingBridge Tower to ensure that everyone and every business in this building will be able to join forces to create something that is greater than the sum of its parts. The design of building’s facade, for example, has incorporated an environmentally-friendly solar cell technology without sacrificing the aesthetics. Quality of life is enhanced by the ‘Lush Co-working Space’ that combines working area with green space. As a result, the building will not only support the modern way of working but also wellness of its users,” said Mr. Vichai.
“Mott MacDonald has been selected to participate in the design of the KingBridge Tower. Mott MacDonald is a global engineering consultancy which was responsible for structural design of many world-renowned projects such as Bhumibol Bridge, London Heathrow Airport, and Silicon Valley BART Extension. With such a world-class company playing a key role in design, the KingBridge Tower is poised to be a spectacular riverside landmark of Rama III Road.” he said.
The KingBridge Tower will be a user-friendly smart building with a total area of over 85,000 square meters on a land plot of over six rai that focuses on quality of life of users and the integration of the state-of-the-art technology and innovation with green space and environmentally-friendly with emphasizing on Circular Economy, with plans to be certified with top global building standards such as LEED Gold and 3-Star Fitwel.
The building will provide convenience and safety in a relaxing environment with the application of an IoT system in office and common spaces, an AI-based facial recognition system, EV charging stations, co-working spaces, meeting rooms, healthy canteen, vertical garden, running tracks and rooftop restaurant. Parts of the building can also be turned into an event space if needed.
Design and construction of the project is carried out in cooperation with professional partners with specific expertise, including Architects 49 Limited, Thai Obayashi Corporation Limited, Stonehenge Inter Plc., SCG, and JLL. Construction has begun and is expected to be completed in 2024.
Published : September 16, 2021
