Saha Group lays the foundation stone of KingBridge Tower

Mr. Vichai Kulsomphob, President and CEO of Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Plc., and Managing Director of Saha Capital Tower Co., Ltd., said “Saha Capital Tower, as one of the companies under Saha Group, is committed to operating a business that is responsible to the society, people and environment. The KingBridge Tower is designed with the concept ‘The Spirit of Synergy’ as we believe synergy from working and spending time together can yield positive results, which, in turn, will stimulate growth of our businesses, organization and the overall society.”

“This concept is present in all design elements of the KingBridge Tower to ensure that everyone and every business in this building will be able to join forces to create something that is greater than the sum of its parts. The design of building’s facade, for example, has incorporated an environmentally-friendly solar cell technology without sacrificing the aesthetics. Quality of life is enhanced by the ‘Lush Co-working Space’ that combines working area with green space. As a result, the building will not only support the modern way of working but also wellness of its users,” said Mr. Vichai.

“Mott MacDonald has been selected to participate in the design of the KingBridge Tower. Mott MacDonald is a global engineering consultancy which was responsible for structural design of many world-renowned projects such as Bhumibol Bridge, London Heathrow Airport, and Silicon Valley BART Extension. With such a world-class company playing a key role in design, the KingBridge Tower is poised to be a spectacular riverside landmark of Rama III Road.” he said.