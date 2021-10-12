Bitcoin pierces $57,000 as traders resume push for record highs

As in past rallies, a myriad of reasons are being cited for the latest surge, from an easing of concern about regulatory efforts in the U.S. and China, as well as renewed optimism about a possible U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. Investors are particularly excited that a Bitcoin futures ETF may be soon green-lighted by the U.S. regulator, as SEC chair Gary Gensler has signaled openness to a fund focused exclusively on the derivatives-based product.

"A lot of investors and advisors have had crypto on their to do list, and are finally making the move with allocations that start with Bitcoin," or crypto funds like the Bitwise 10 that invest heavily in Bitcoin, said Hunter Horsley, the chief executive of Bitwise Invest. Bitwise has seen "hundreds" of advisors make their first allocations to crypto over the last several weeks, with many flocking to the asset class amid macro-fears about inflation and low yields, he said.