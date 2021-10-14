Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Poon said that the baht might strengthen as foreign investors are buying Thai stocks because they expected the economy to recover after the country opening next month.

Meanwhile, investors sold gold after the price increased caused the baht to strengthen in the short term.

Poon said that the baht might strengthen and the support level would be 33 to the US dollar. The baht will not strengthen much soon as the Covid-19 situation is still worrying and the basic factor was not fully recovered.