Birdy® promotes Healthy Living to Thais, reflecting in the Marketeer No.1 Brand 2020-2021

"Birdy®" reinforces itself as the top market leader of RTD canned coffee in Thailand which has been contributing to deliver its product value to meet Thai consumer’s need, reflected in the award of the No.1 Brand Thailand 2020-2021”in category of RTD canned coffee according to consumer survey conducted by Marketeer Magazine.

Mr. Wonnarate Suckeeluk, Processed Food & Beverage Business Department Manager of Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd., stated that “Birdy® has been striving for the product improvement to meet consumers’ need both in term of quality and taste together with creating better health of consumers. We therefore contribute to deliver our product value which underlines “healthy concept” such as less sugar or no sugar through new product development or quality improvement to highly satisfy consumer need. These was shown in a variety of our product formula improvements including new product introduction such as Birdy® Black Less Sugar, Birdy® Robusta Less Sugar, Birdy® latte Less sugar, which reduced 50% sugar from the original, Birdy® Espresso Less sugar, that reduce 30% sugar but still authentic coffee taste and aroma as Birdy’s key unique including new product Birdy® Black Zero with 0% sugar. All products have been certified the “Healthier Choice Logo” in order to become the preferable healthy option for Thai consumers. This accomplishment of Marketeer No.1 Brand award shows the trust that consumer given to us as a quality coffee brand in their mind while reflecting our unchanging commitment to promote Healthy Living Society to Thai people in accordance with our Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value policy (ASV)”.