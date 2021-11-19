Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

For 2022, he said, ABAC will focus on three key themes:

• Embrace: Getting ready for new opportunities and connections after the global economic slowdown.

• Engage: Gathering ideas and cooperation to set up a new economic direction for the future.

• Enable: Enhancing economic potential to make everything possible.

“We believe Thailand is ready to hold ABAC forums next year, which will allow government and private leaders to share their vision,” he said.

“The forums will also contribute to the tourism industry’s recovery as thousands of leaders from the 21 Apec countries, with large working groups and entourages, will arrive in Thailand to attend meetings,” he said.

