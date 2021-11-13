New Zealand PM passes the torch of Apec chairmanship to Prayut

During the handover of the Apec chairmanship, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the 2021 theme of APEC, "Join, Work, Grow. Together," was inspired by the Maori.

"Traditionally, building a waka (canoe) involved entire Maori communities working in harmony toward a common goal. These waka enabled Maori to traverse vast expanses of ocean. Likewise, building Apec prosperity requires collaborative effort from all the APEC economies to reach a common goal," she said.

"New Zealand is confident that Thailand would paddle the APEC canoe forward with enthusiasm, creativity and ingenuity," Ardern said.

