New Zealand PM passes the torch of Apec chairmanship to Prayut

During the handover of the Apec chairmanship, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the 2021 theme of APEC, "Join, Work, Grow. Together," was inspired by the Maori.
"Traditionally, building a waka (canoe) involved entire Maori communities working in harmony toward a common goal. These waka enabled Maori to traverse vast expanses of ocean. Likewise, building Apec prosperity requires collaborative effort from all the APEC economies to reach a common goal," she said.
"New Zealand is confident that Thailand would paddle the APEC canoe forward with enthusiasm, creativity and ingenuity," Ardern said.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that Thailand was honored to host the Apec meetings in 2022, and would continue to work and collaborate with the Apec economies for common development.
He explained the theme for 2022 Apec -- "Open. Connect. Balance," hoping for Apec to be "opened" to all opportunities by facilitating trade & investment, "connected" in all dimensions through safe & seamless resumption of cross-border travel, and "balanced" in all aspects towards sustainable & inclusive growth.
He called for the Apec economies to synergize strength and determination in reaching the goal to create the opened, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Apec community.
Prayut also insisted that Thailand will be ready to welcome members of Apec family as well as all visitors in November next year.
With input from Xinhua
Published : November 13, 2021
By : THE NATION
