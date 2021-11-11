Fri, November 19, 2021

New Zealand PM set to pass the torch of Apec chairmanship to Prayut

Prime Minister Prayut Cha-o-cha will attend the Apec Economic Leaders’ Week meeting via teleconference today (November 11) and tomorrow, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Wednesday.

The event is part of the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meetings hosted by New Zealand.

“On Thursday at 7pm, the PM will attend the Apec Business Advisory Council Leaders’ Dialogue,” Thanakorn said.

“On Friday afternoon, the prime minister will deliver his speech to the Apec CEO Summit. Then, at 6pm, he will attend the 28th Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting,” the spokesman said.

“At the end of the meetings, he will receive the Apec chairmanship from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern,” Thanakorn added.

New Zealand has set the theme of “Join, Work, Grow. Together” at the Apec meetings, presented via three main aspects – economic and trade policies that strengthen recovery; increasing inclusion and sustainability for recovery; and pursuing innovation and a digitally enabled recovery.

Prayut would discuss topics of mutual benefit, including travel between member countries, trade and investment stimulation and development of the bio-circular-green economy, Thanakorn added.

Published : November 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

