Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Thailand gets ready to host Apec summit as chair next year

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday chaired a teleconference on preparations for hosting the 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

The summit will kick off with the Informal Senior Officials Meeting (ISOM) on December 1-3 – the first face-to-face forum to be held since the arrival of Covid-19. It will also be the first physical forum to be held in line with Thailand’s reopening policy.

More meetings will be held in 2022.

The Friday meeting also finalised the new Apec logo, which will be used when Thailand takes over from New Zealand as chair next year.

The 21-member Apec is the world’s largest economic bloc, accounting for about 60 per cent of the global GDP in 2018.

 

Thailand gets ready to host Apec summit as chair next year

Related News

Jurin in trade talks with New Zealand ahead of APEC summit

Apec report forecasts 6.4% growth in 2021 after strong Q1

US offers to host Apec meeting in 2023: Kamala Harris

 

Published : October 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.