Thailand gets ready to host Apec summit as chair next year

The summit will kick off with the Informal Senior Officials Meeting (ISOM) on December 1-3 – the first face-to-face forum to be held since the arrival of Covid-19. It will also be the first physical forum to be held in line with Thailand’s reopening policy.
More meetings will be held in 2022.
The Friday meeting also finalised the new Apec logo, which will be used when Thailand takes over from New Zealand as chair next year.
The 21-member Apec is the world’s largest economic bloc, accounting for about 60 per cent of the global GDP in 2018.
Published : October 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
