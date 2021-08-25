US offers to host Apec meeting in 2023: Kamala Harris

America's economic outlook is a critical part of advancing an optimistic vision of its partnership with the region, said US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Tuesday (Aug 24).

In a policy speech hosted by the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and the US Embassy in Singapore at Gardens by the Bay, Ms Harris said the US economy is growing faster than it has in nearly 40 years, and wages and employment rates in the country are rising.

"We believe that our growth should not stop at the water's edge, but it can and will also benefit our partners. Our economy shares so much with South-east Asia, from supply chains to a steady flow of two-way trade," she said, noting that collectively, South-east Asian nations represent the US' fourth-largest export market, and trade with the region supports more than 600,000 American jobs.

She said the world is now more interconnected and interdependent, and nations must be more willing to take on challenges and create opportunities together.

The US' partnerships will be grounded in candour, openness, inclusiveness, shared interests and mutual benefit, and it will pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific that promotes its interests and those of its partners and allies, she added.

"In addition to deepening close bilateral relations, we will also work multilaterally through longstanding institutions like Asean, which remains central to this region's architecture. We will also work with new results-oriented groups like the Quad and the US-Mekong partnership.

"I believe that when the history of the 21st century is written, much of it will be centred right here in the Indo-Pacific. Our intention is to strengthen our partnerships and reinforce our shared vision... In doing so, there should be no doubt - we have enduring interests in this region, and we have enduring commitments as well."

Moving on to the issue of security, Ms Harris reiterated the US' security commitment to the region and its vision of freedom of navigation.

Freedom of navigation is vital to the livelihoods of millions who depend on trade that flows through sea lanes each day. Yet, China, she said, continues to "coerce" and "intimidate", and make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea.

"These unlawful claims have been rejected by the 2016 arbitral tribunal decision, and Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations.

"The US stands with our allies and partners in the face of these threats."