Thailand will employ 3-pronged economy model for recovery, Jurin tells Apec ministers

Jurin said Thailand was focusing on four aspects in its bid to rebuild the economy sustainably, namely:

• Getting businesses and the public ready for the digital economy era by cooperating with Apec members on implementing guidelines related to the internet and digital economy.

Jurin said Thailand has used e-commerce to create trading and investment opportunities, especially for small businesses.

“The value of retail and wholesale trade via e-commerce platforms in 2020 was US$43 billion, up 8.7 per cent year on year, while SMEs were able to boost their trade value up to $47.60 billion or 13 per cent,” he said.