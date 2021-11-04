Fri, November 19, 2021

business

Consumer Confidence Index soars to highest point in five months following lockdown easing, reopening

The overall Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) in October stood at 43.9, increasing from 41.4 in September and being the highest in the past five months, according to a survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerces Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting.

"The CCI has been rising for two consecutive months following the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s decision to ease lockdown measures in red zone provinces as well as reduce nighttime curfew,” said Thanawat Polvichai, director of the centre, on Thursday.

"The announcement by the government to reopen selected tourist provinces from November 1, as well as a cap on the diesel price at Bt30 per litre also helped improve consumer confidence in the economic recovery."

Thanawat said that although the CCI has shown an improving trend, it is still far below the 100 level, which indicates consumers perceive that the economy is still recovering from the impacts of Covid-19.

The centre estimated that positive factors related to the Covid-19 situation, which include a decreasing number of new Covid-19 infections and deaths, an improving vaccination rate, easing of lockdown measures, and reopening of tourist provinces will spur people to spend and travel more toward the end of the year and thus improve the country's overall economic outlook in the fourth quarter.

"We estimate that this year's gross domestic product could expand by 1 to 1.5 per cent," Thanawat added.

Related Stories

Confidence index in Bangkok real-estate will recover once pandemic eases: REIC

Confidence index in Thai tourism sector drops to lowest point in Q3

Consumer confidence weakens as faith in job market drops

Related News

Published : November 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.