RCEP expected to effectively boost economic recovery

The Secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has confirmed that six member countries of the bloc and four non-ASEAN countries－China, Japan, New Zealand and Australia－had formally submitted their RCEP ratifications, meeting the conditions for the deal to come into force in those 10 countries at the start of next year, China's Ministry of Commerce said in an online statement on Wednesday.

Apart from showing their willingness to further expand trade flows during the post COVID-19 era, the RCEP－the world's biggest trade pact by GDP－will help these signatory countries ensure the opening of their markets as well as uninterrupted supply chains in the Asia-Pacific region, said Zhang Jianping, director-general of the China Center for Regional Economic Cooperation in Beijing.

The six ASEAN countries that have approved the RCEP are Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The deal comes into force 60 days after ratification by at least six ASEAN countries and at least three non-ASEAN countries, according to the agreement signed in November last year.

As of Wednesday, four ASEAN members and the Republic of Korea haven't ratified the dealt.