Thailand gets ready for trade negotiations as new Apec chair

She added that DTN also plans to hold two symposiums in May, one on how the FTAAP can be used to drive Asia-Pacific economic integration and another on exchanging knowledge to promote the BCG model.

“We believe comments and ideas from the two symposiums will benefit Thailand and Apec economic development,” she added.

In 2020, trade between Thailand and Apec stood at 9.8 trillion baht, with Thai exports accounting for 5.1 trillion baht and imports standing at 4.7 billion baht. Trade with Apec countries accounts for 71.9 per cent of Thailand’s overall trade.

In the first nine months of this year (January-September) trade with Apec countries stood at 8.8 trillion baht, up 23 per cent compared to the same period last year. Of that, exports accounted for 4.47 trillion baht and imports stood at 4.41 trillion baht.

Related stories: