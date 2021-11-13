Sat, November 20, 2021

‘Apec must speed up border reopening’ - Malaysian PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will propose the creation of a supervisory mechanism to facilitate smooth and safe travels across the region, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Addressing the Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) last night, where he is head of the Malaysian delegation, Ismail Sabri urged Apec members to collectively work towards realising this aspiration, considering that the reopening of borders will accelerate the recovery for the travel and tourism sectors that have been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, thus contributing to general economic recovery.

“On this ground, I am glad to share that fully vaccinated Malaysians are now travelling overseas since last month, while foreign tourists can enter Malaysia by observing strict procedures and protocols.

“I am proud to say that beginning Nov 29, the Vaccinated Travel Lane between Malaysia and Singapore will begin operations,” he told the audience consisting of leaders from 21 Apec economic leaders that gathered virtually in the meeting chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Themed “Join, Work, Grow, Together”, the AELM is expected to deliberate on issues related to revitalising the region, socially and economically.

“Malaysia is also in the process of implementing travel corridor arrangements with Indonesia,” he said as he called for more multilateral effort to make vaccines available, both in terms of distribution and mutual recognition, while discarding vaccine “discrimination”.

Ismail Sabri said it is essential to ensure that no country gets left behind on the road to recovery from the pandemic.

“Recognising the need to swiftly address the impacts of Covid-19, the AELM will also explore efforts and collaborations necessary to accelerate economic recovery and create sustainable growth for the region in the post-pandemic era,” reported Bernama on a statement released by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti).

Miti said Malaysia is expected to share the nation’s views on strategic collective efforts concerning mutual vaccine recognition, safety measures for cross-border travels, intensifying technology and innovation, as well as the advancement of sustainability and green growth that could reap future benefits in fostering regional recovery.

At the end of AELM, Apec leaders are expected to endorse the 2021 Apec Economic Leaders’ Declaration as well as the adoption of the Implementation Plan of Putrajaya Vision 2040 to chart the trajectory of Apec over the next two decades.

Apec launched Putrajaya Vision 2040 in November 2020, under which the world’s most dynamic regional economies will cooperate toward building an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific.

“Indeed, this will progressively advance towards achieving its vision by 2040, for the prosperity of all our people and future generations,” said Miti.

In leading up to the AELM and as part of the active engagement with the private sector, the Apec economic leaders will hold a dialogue with the Apec Business Advisory Council (Abac).

Ismail Sabri, together with permanent members of Abac Malaysia, Datuk Rohana Mahmood, Datuk Ruben Emir Gnanalingam Abdullah and Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz, will participate in the discussion on the way forward for the region to successfully emerge from the health crisis.

Earlier in the day, Ismail Sabri said the government is drawing up a National Wakaf Master Plan, a holistic plan to strengthen wakaf (endowment) management in Malaysia.

The Prime Minister said that under Budget 2022, the government has allocated a RM10mil start-up fund to launch the initiative on Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Halal Wakaf, Agriculture Wakaf and Disaster Wakaf.

