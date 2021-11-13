‘Apec must speed up border reopening’ - Malaysian PM

Addressing the Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) last night, where he is head of the Malaysian delegation, Ismail Sabri urged Apec members to collectively work towards realising this aspiration, considering that the reopening of borders will accelerate the recovery for the travel and tourism sectors that have been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, thus contributing to general economic recovery.

“On this ground, I am glad to share that fully vaccinated Malaysians are now travelling overseas since last month, while foreign tourists can enter Malaysia by observing strict procedures and protocols.

“I am proud to say that beginning Nov 29, the Vaccinated Travel Lane between Malaysia and Singapore will begin operations,” he told the audience consisting of leaders from 21 Apec economic leaders that gathered virtually in the meeting chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Themed “Join, Work, Grow, Together”, the AELM is expected to deliberate on issues related to revitalising the region, socially and economically.

“Malaysia is also in the process of implementing travel corridor arrangements with Indonesia,” he said as he called for more multilateral effort to make vaccines available, both in terms of distribution and mutual recognition, while discarding vaccine “discrimination”.

Ismail Sabri said it is essential to ensure that no country gets left behind on the road to recovery from the pandemic.