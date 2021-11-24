RCEP members to eliminate import tariffs on a host of Thailand-made goods

With 15 members and a market of 2.3 billion people, or 30 per cent of the global population, the RCEP is seen as the largest current FTA. Member states account for a whopping 33.6 per cent, or a third, of the world’s GDP and a third of global trade.

Auramon said Thailand, too, would eliminate import tariffs on more than 29,000 products for RCEP members.

She explained that Thailand would receive import tariff exemptions from five non-Asean countries as follows:

> China: 67.3 per cent of all products will be exempted from import duties, such as industrial products, optical components, wood, telephone components, computer parts, electrical components, petroleum products and polypropylene beads.

> South Korea: 61.5 per cent of all products will be exempted from import duties, such as petroleum products, washing machines, refrigerators, motorcycle components, photography equipment, signal transmission equipment, audio recording equipment parts, fuses, electric transformers, cotton and synthetic fabrics and sugar.

> Japan: 73 per cent of all products will be exempted from import duties, such as telephones, computer components, integrated circuits, printers, air-conditioners, cameras, video recorders, signal transmission equipment, aluminium doors and windows, electric wires, smoked rubber sheets and pet food.