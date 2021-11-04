Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Worlds largest trade deal RCEP to enter into force on Jan. 1, 2022

"The expeditious ratification process by signatory states is a true reflection of our strong commitment to a fair and open multilateral trading system for the benefit of the people in the region and the world," ASEAN secretary general Lim Jock Hoi said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat on Wednesday announced that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, the world's largest trade deal so far, would enter into force on Jan. 1, 2022.

The Secretariat has received instruments of ratification from six ASEAN countries, namely Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as from four non-ASEAN signatory states of Australia, China, Japan, and New Zealand.

"The expeditious ratification process by signatory states is a true reflection of our strong commitment to a fair and open multilateral trading system for the benefit of the people in the region and the world," the Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dato Lim Jock Hoi, said.

The implementation of the agreement will provide a tremendous boost to post-COVID-19 economic recovery efforts, the secretary-general emphasized.

RCEP agreement was agreed upon in November 2021 by the 10 member countries of ASEAN and five of their partner countries.

According to the agreement, the implementation of RCEP will begin 60 days after ratification by at least six ASEAN and at least three non-ASEAN countries.

Related News

Published : November 04, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. House passes Bidens social spending bill, sends it to Senate

Published : Nov 20, 2021

With federal sign-offs, all American adults now eligible for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Latest News

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.