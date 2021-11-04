Worlds largest trade deal RCEP to enter into force on Jan. 1, 2022

The Secretariat has received instruments of ratification from six ASEAN countries, namely Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as from four non-ASEAN signatory states of Australia, China, Japan, and New Zealand.

"The expeditious ratification process by signatory states is a true reflection of our strong commitment to a fair and open multilateral trading system for the benefit of the people in the region and the world," the Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dato Lim Jock Hoi, said.