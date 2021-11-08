China completes RCEP preparations

The Ministry of Commerce announced over the weekend that the country has completed all due preparations for implementing committed tariff reductions, adjustments on the rules of origin for goods, and software system updates at customs authorities to ensure smooth tariff reductions under the RCEP framework.

China will be able to fully meet its obligations when the RCEP comes into effect at the start of next year, said Yu Benlin, director-general of the ministry's department of international trade and economic affairs.

The ministry confirmed last week that six member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and four non-ASEAN countries－China, Japan, New Zealand and Australia－had formally submitted their RCEP ratifications to ASEAN's secretariat, meeting the conditions for the deal to come into force in those 10 countries at the start of next year.

Yu said the RCEP－the world's biggest trade pact by GDP－is designed to remove as much as 90 percent of the tariffs on goods traded between signatories within a decade of coming into effect. It is set to significantly boost trade and foster wider market access in finance, transportation, education and tourism services.