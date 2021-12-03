Oil rises as OPEC+ leaves door open for quick change of plans

Traders had widely expected OPEC+ to defer the 400,000 barrel a day supply increase with concern growing that the omicron coronavirus variant will hurt demand. Prices have plunged into a bear market in recent days, and as the group met, Germany announced strict coronavirus curbs, underscoring the risk to demand.

"The genius move was keeping this meeting open," Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultant Energy Aspects Ltd. said in a Bloomberg Television interview. "You will not be brave enough to sell against that."

Oil has dropped more than 20% since late October on a White House-led coordinated reserves release and, more recently, the new virus variant. An increasingly hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve is also weighing on the growth outlook for the U.S. economy. A major, as yet unanswered, question is whether existing virus drugs will work against omicron.

Still, there are those who think oil's drop has been overdone. Goldman Sachs said prices have "far overshot" the impact of omicron. Bank of America said it was sticking to its $85-a-barrel forecast in 2022, with possible surges past $100 if air travel rebounds.