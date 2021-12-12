Sun, December 12, 2021

business

Govt satisfied with result of stimulus measures

The government’s stimulus measures to ease the cost of living and boost the economy have achieved satisfactory results, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday.

He said more than 41.3 million people have spent over 223.82 billion baht via four projects as of December 9:

• Khon La Khrueng (Let’s Go Halves) third phase: Total spending of 194.85 billion baht – 99.07 billion baht from 26.27 million consumers and 95.78 billion baht from the government.

• "Ying Chai Ying Dai" (More You Spend, More You Get): Total spending of 3.76 billion baht by 91,952 people, plus another 241.8 million baht via e-voucher.

• Subsidy for state welfare cardholders: Total spending of 22.93 billion baht by 13.55 million people.

• Subsidy for people requiring special assistance: Total spending of 2.03 billion baht by 1.47 million people.

"The premier is satisfied with the state of the economy in the latter part of the year, as it shows signs of recovery after the country reopened. Also, most venues have passed the Covid-19 hygiene and safety standards,” he said.

“We expect Thais to travel across the country and spend more cash during the New Year break.”

Thanakorn added that people can use their privileges under the Khon La Khrueng and Ying Chai Ying Dai projects until the end of this year.

"We believe these projects help ease the financial burden on people and circulate funds in the country,” he added.

