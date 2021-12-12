Govt satisfied with result of stimulus measures

He said more than 41.3 million people have spent over 223.82 billion baht via four projects as of December 9:

• Khon La Khrueng (Let’s Go Halves) third phase: Total spending of 194.85 billion baht – 99.07 billion baht from 26.27 million consumers and 95.78 billion baht from the government.

• "Ying Chai Ying Dai" (More You Spend, More You Get): Total spending of 3.76 billion baht by 91,952 people, plus another 241.8 million baht via e-voucher.

• Subsidy for state welfare cardholders: Total spending of 22.93 billion baht by 13.55 million people.

• Subsidy for people requiring special assistance: Total spending of 2.03 billion baht by 1.47 million people.