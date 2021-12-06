Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

Prayut happy with Thailands efficacy of Covid-19 preventive measures

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was blessed that Thailand is still able to contain the spread of Covid-19 effectively as Public Health Ministry confirmed that no Omicron was detected in African tourists so far, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday.

Thanakorn said Thailand's Covid-19 preventive measures after the country reopening on November 1 is effective, adding that the Tourism Authority of Thailand also predicted that Omicron would not affect the country's tourism.

 

He further added that the Royal Thai Embassy in Berlin recently announced that People from Thailand can now travel to Germany without having to register or undergo quarantine.

"The premier is still paying attention to drive the country's economy along with containing the spread of Covid-19," he said.

Thanakorn said Prayut is seeking guidelines to mitigate Covid-19 impact on entertainment venue operators, singers, artists and performers via social security system and government subsidies.

He added that the premier also advised people to strictly undergo the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Public Health Ministry's preventive measures despite the Covid-19 situation in Thailand has improved.

"We believe that Thailand will soon be able to create a Covid-19 safe zone in a bid to enable people to earn a living safely," he added.

Thailand recorded 4,000 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Monday, bringing total cumulative cases in the country to 2,145,241 with 20,966 total deaths.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Beautiful scenery at Gulf Forest Park in Shanghai

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.