Prayut happy with Thailands efficacy of Covid-19 preventive measures

He further added that the Royal Thai Embassy in Berlin recently announced that People from Thailand can now travel to Germany without having to register or undergo quarantine.

"The premier is still paying attention to drive the country's economy along with containing the spread of Covid-19," he said.

Thanakorn said Prayut is seeking guidelines to mitigate Covid-19 impact on entertainment venue operators, singers, artists and performers via social security system and government subsidies.

He added that the premier also advised people to strictly undergo the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Public Health Ministry's preventive measures despite the Covid-19 situation in Thailand has improved.

"We believe that Thailand will soon be able to create a Covid-19 safe zone in a bid to enable people to earn a living safely," he added.